Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California eases gang enhanced sentence rules

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
Jail
Posted at 11:09 AM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 14:11:19-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has limited prison terms for those associated with street gangs.

It was among several criminal justice bills restricting enhancements that can add years to offenders’ sentences.

In doing so he followed recommendations from an advisory committee the most populous state created last year.

Its goal is to continue reducing criminal penalties in the latest attempt to relax tough-on-crime policies that jammed prisons to the bursting point just a decade ago.

The California Police Chiefs Association objected that the gang enhancement bill is unworkable.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Hispanic Heritage Month promo 2

Hispanic Heritage Month