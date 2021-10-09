Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California extends cocktails-to-go and outdoor dining rules

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Risberg/AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to speak at a news conference about relief for restaurants as San Francisco Mayor London Breed laughs and looks on outside Tommy's Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco, on Thursday, June 3, 2021. The governor offered his support for the extension and expansion of outdoor dining and takeout cocktails.
Gavin Newsom, London Breed
Posted at 8:36 AM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 13:30:27-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is moving to extend the sale of cocktails to-go and keep alcohol service for outdoor dining at parklets as it aims to help restaurants recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Two of the three bills Gov. Gavin Newsom approved Friday extend outdoor dining permits and alcohol sales for a year after the state of emergency ends. That gives businesses time to seek permanent permission. The third allows restaurants, bars, breweries and wineries that sell food to offer to-go alcoholic beverages with food orders through 2026.

Associations representing restaurants and the distilled spirits industry praised the signing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hispanic Heritage Month promo 2

Hispanic Heritage Month