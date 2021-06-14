California faces significant early-season heatwave

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Much of California faces an early season heat wave this week as high pressure over the Southwest expands westward.

Significant heat is expected to be in full effect in Southern California on Tuesday, excluding some coastal areas.

Red flag warnings will be in effect Monday evening through Wednesday morning along the south Santa Barbara County coast and critical fire weather conditions are also expected in southeastern California.

Temperatures will soar in the San Joaquin and Sacramento valleys by Thursday.

Interior valleys and mountains of the east and north San Francisco Bay region will also see rising temperatures but onshore flow near the coast should limit heat risks there.