California firefighters had job dispute before fatal attack

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles County firefighter appeared to have a longstanding job-related dispute with the co-worker he shot and killed at their small fire station this week.

The gunman also wounded a fire captain at the station north of Los Angeles on Tuesday before setting his nearby house on fire and apparently killing himself. A sheriff’s official said Wednesday that preliminary interviews with other fire station employees indicate the shooter and the firefighter who was killed had “some workplace beef.” The official says “it sounds like they didn’t like each other” without elaborating about their problems.

The firefighter who died was identified as a 44-year-old department veteran who had three daughters.