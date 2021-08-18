Watch
California GOP recall candidate Larry Elder releases details on finances

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
In this July 12, 2021, photo, radio talk show host Larry Elder poses for a photo in his studio in Burbank, Calif. Elder, the leading Republican candidate in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, reported income of over $100,000 in the last year from business interests that included media and film companies and a string of speeches to Republican and conservative groups, documents showed Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
Posted at 8:29 PM, Aug 17, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A leading Republican candidate in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom reported income over $100,000 in the last year from sources that included the media company that carries his nationally syndicated talk radio show and a film company.

Records show candidate Larry Elder also received income from speeches to conservative groups and advertising for a supplement.

Candidates are required to disclose financial interests to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

Elder initially failed to list sources of income, which his campaign said was an oversight. A revised statement shows he had income of $10,000 or more from 11 sources.

