Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California governor, lawmakers, to get pay raise in December

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY file photo
California State Capitol, Sacramento
california capitol.PNG
Posted at 7:51 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 22:51:45-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state elected officials are getting raises.

The Sacramento Bee reports the California Citizens Compensation Commission has approved 4.2% pay hikes that will take effect in December.

Newsom will get an extra $8,809 per year, raising his salary to $218,556.

Most state lawmakers will get a $4,824 raise to bring their salaries to $119,701 each.

The four-member commission is appointed by the governor.

The panel had voted raises for elected officials every year from 2013 to 2019.

The commission didn't approve a raise last year because of the economic conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming News Free 24/7