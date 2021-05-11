California governor proposes $12B to house state's homeless

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing $12 billion in new funding to get more people experiencing homelessness into housing.

The governor shared details of the plan Tuesday at a San Diego hotel that had been converted into housing for the homeless.

LIVE NOW: Governor @GavinNewsom announces a historic $12 billion package bolstering the state’s response to the homelessness crisis. #CAcomeback https://t.co/x2XxUbPtdK — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) May 11, 2021

The nation’s most populous state has an estimated 161,000 people experiencing homelessness, which is more than any other state.

Newsom is a former mayor of San Francisco and took on the state's twin crises of homelessness and affordable housing before the pandemic hit.

His proposal includes $8.75 billion to convert buildings into 46,000 housing units.