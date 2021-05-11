Watch
California governor proposes $12B to house state's homeless

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this March 24, 2021, file photo a woman eats at her tent at the Echo Park homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake in Los Angeles. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a $12 billion plan Tuesday, May 11 to confront the state's homelessness crisis. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 2:34 PM, May 11, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing $12 billion in new funding to get more people experiencing homelessness into housing.

The governor shared details of the plan Tuesday at a San Diego hotel that had been converted into housing for the homeless.

The nation’s most populous state has an estimated 161,000 people experiencing homelessness, which is more than any other state.

Newsom is a former mayor of San Francisco and took on the state's twin crises of homelessness and affordable housing before the pandemic hit.

His proposal includes $8.75 billion to convert buildings into 46,000 housing units.

