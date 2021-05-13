California governor seeks $1.5B boost for small businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to use a portion of the state's federal coronavirus aid to help small-business owners.

The Democratic governor said Thursday that he will ask state lawmakers to add $1.5 billion to a program that gives up to $25,000 grants to small businesses.

That program already has $2.5 billion to give away, so Newsom's proposal would push it to $4 billion, if approved.

California is scheduled to get $27 billion in federal coronavirus aid.

Newsom is scheduled to present his final budget proposal to lawmakers Friday.

He also announced new spending this week on homelessness and rebates for taxpayers.