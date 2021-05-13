Watch
California governor seeks $1.5B boost for small businesses

Robert Gauthier/AP
FILE - In this April 29, 2021, file photo, Elva Quinonez prepares food as California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks with Magaly Colelli at Magaly's restaurant in San Fernando, Calif. California is getting $27 billion from the federal government because of the coronavirus, and on Thursday, May 13, 2021, Gov. Newsom said he wants to give some of that money to small business owners that were forced to temporarily close during the coronavirus pandemic. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File)
Posted at 1:35 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 16:35:14-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to use a portion of the state's federal coronavirus aid to help small-business owners.

The Democratic governor said Thursday that he will ask state lawmakers to add $1.5 billion to a program that gives up to $25,000 grants to small businesses.

That program already has $2.5 billion to give away, so Newsom's proposal would push it to $4 billion, if approved.

California is scheduled to get $27 billion in federal coronavirus aid.

Newsom is scheduled to present his final budget proposal to lawmakers Friday.

He also announced new spending this week on homelessness and rebates for taxpayers.

