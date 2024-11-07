California governor signs executive order affecting electric bills

Driven by wildfire mitigation costs and expanding utility programs, Californians have faced rising electric bills for years.

But even with assistance programs available, many residents, like Sallie Sumrull, don’t qualify. That has prompted her to make lifestyle changes in order to pay her bills.

"It just kind of makes me have to cut back in other ways," Sumrull said.

Some residents have switched to solar power to maximize savings, but for those like Linda Seyle, who don’t have that option, the impact is tough. Even with CARE program support, the savings feel minor to her.

“Seeing it slightly come down a little bit, but not a whole lot," Seyle said.

In response, Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order last week to potentially help lower bills.

It directs the California Public Utilities Commission to review underperforming programs and return any unused funds to customers as bill credits. It also seeks to boost the California Climate Credit.

The action brings a glimmer of hope to some Central Coast residents.

"Every little bit helps, very much so," Seyle said.

But questions remain about who will benefit and if it will make a difference.

"I am not on government assistance and so I do work hard for my money, and I feel like I should get that same discount like everybody else," Sumrull said.

“I am not real optimistic about getting help from the government," said Stanley Willems, Arroyo Grande resident.

PG&E says it’s too early to predict the impact of Newsom's order, as the legislature will likely address it in the new session in January.

The company adds they’re working to keep average yearly bill increases within 2-4% through 2026.