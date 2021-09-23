Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California governor signs privacy laws for abortion patients

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2021, file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in San Francisco. Gov. Newsom signed two laws on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, that aim to protect the privacy of abortion providers and their patients, declaring California to be a "reproductive freedom state" in contrast to Texas and its efforts to limit the procedure. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 8:26 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 23:26:11-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed two laws aimed at protecting the privacy of abortion providers and their patients.

One law makes it illegal to film people within 100 feet of an abortion clinic for the purpose of intimidating them.

Another law makes it easier for people on their parents' health insurance plans to keep sensitive medical information secret, including abortions.

Newsom said the laws stand in contrast to a new law in Texas that bans most abortions in that state.

The U.S. Supreme Court decided to let the Texas law take effect for now.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Hispanic Heritage Month promo 2

Hispanic Heritage Month