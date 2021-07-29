Watch
California health exchange rates to increase 1.8% in 2022

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2013, file photo, Peter Lee, executive director of Covered California, the state's health insurance exchange, talks at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Individual insurance premiums on California's health exchange for the uninsured will go up 1.8% on average next year, a low increase credited to record enrollment and increased competition among health carriers, officials announced Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The subsidies reduce costs for some people and make health insurance basically free for many others through 2022, said director Lee. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Peter Lee
Posted at 7:33 AM, Jul 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-29 10:33:40-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — State officials say that individual insurance premiums in California's health exchange for the uninsured will rise an average of 1.8% next year.

The low increase is credited to record enrollment and increased competition among health carriers, some of whom are expanding their coverage areas.

In the last year, nearly 250,000 people purchased insurance through Covered California, bringing the total to 1.6 million people.

Officials say the vast majority signed up since April, thanks largely to President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which reduces costs for some people and makes health insurance free for many others through 2022.

