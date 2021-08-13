Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California high court: Inmates can't have cannabis in prison

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2011, file photo, concertina wire and a guard tower are seen at Pelican Bay State Prison near Crescent City, Calif. California's high court on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, ruled that prison inmates cannot legally possess up to an ounce of marijuana behind bars under the state's 2016 law allowing recreational pot. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Marijuana California Prisons
Posted at 6:51 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 09:51:03-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California's high court has ruled that prison inmates cannot legally possess marijuana behind bars under the state’s 2016 law allowing recreational pot.

The state Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a 2019 appeals court decision that found the Proposition 64 ballot measure applied to all Californians, even those in prison.

The lower court ruling would have created the distinction that inmates could legally have small amounts of pot, so long as they didn’t consume it.

The appellate judges said that distinction might be unwise, but was not absurd. The Supreme Court's majority said that reasoning went against common sense.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
KSBY_USH_480x360.png

You Could Win 4 Tickets!