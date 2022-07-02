Watch Now
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California Highway Patrol will deploy extra patrol officers over Independence Day weekend

CHP generic
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC News image
CHP generic
Posted at 5:59 PM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 20:59:40-04

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will deploy extra patrol officers over the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Independence Day falls on a Monday this year, resulting in a three-day weekend for many.

The CHP is anticipating an increase in vehicles traveling California's roadways.

A Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) will begin at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, July 1, and continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

The MEP will have a special focus on speed enforcement.

Forty-three people were killed in crashes on California’s roadways during the 2021 Independence Day MEP.

In addition, there were 997 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png