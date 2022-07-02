The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will deploy extra patrol officers over the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Independence Day falls on a Monday this year, resulting in a three-day weekend for many.

The CHP is anticipating an increase in vehicles traveling California's roadways.

A Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) will begin at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, July 1, and continue through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

The MEP will have a special focus on speed enforcement.

Forty-three people were killed in crashes on California’s roadways during the 2021 Independence Day MEP.

In addition, there were 997 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.