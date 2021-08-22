Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California hiker dies in Death Valley, heatstroke suspected

items.[0].image.alt
AP
In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, photo provided by the National Park Service, an inter-agency search and rescue crew walks past a sign reading" "Stop, Extreme Heat Danger," with park rangers responding on foot near Red Cathedral along the Golden Canyon Trail in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Authorities say 60-year-old Lawrence Stanback died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, while hiking near Red Cathedral along the Golden Canyon Trail. That day temperatures reached 108 degrees Fahrenheit. (National Park Service via AP)
Death Valley Hiker Dies
Posted at 11:47 AM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 14:47:34-04

DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a San Francisco man died while hiking in Death Valley National Park, where temperatures can be among the hottest on Earth.

Park officials say 60-year-old Lawrence Stanback died Wednesday while hiking near Red Cathedral along the Golden Canyon Trail.

That day, temperatures reached 108 degrees. Officials say park rangers received a report of a suspected heatstroke Wednesday afternoon and set out on foot to look for Stanback. They say he was already dead when the rangers found him.

Last month, the National Weather Service said Death Valley recorded a high temperature of 130 degrees.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY_USH_480x360.png

You Could Win 4 Tickets!