California imposes more safeguards on youth organizations

Nick Otto/AP
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to the press after visiting with students at Melrose Leadership Academy, a TK-8 school in Oakland, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, one day after defeating a Republican-led recall effort. (AP Photo/Nick Otto)
Posted at 9:44 PM, Sep 17, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is imposing more safeguards on youth service organizations to protect against future child abuse complaints like those that drove the Boys Scouts of America into bankruptcy last year.

Legislation approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday will require such organizations to have at least two mandated reporters present when employees or volunteers are working directly with children.

It requires fingerprint-based background checks for employees and regular volunteers, and it requires adults volunteering more than 16 hours a month or 32 hours a year to be trained in identifying and reporting child abuse and neglect.

The requirements take effect Jan. 1.

