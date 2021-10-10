Watch
California law requires gender-neutral area in some stores

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2018, file photo, Assemblyman Evan Low, D-Campbell, watches the debate over a bill during the Assembly session in Sacramento, Calif. California is the first state to require large department stores to display products like toys and toothbrushes in gender neutral ways. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. This is the third time Democrats in the state Legislature have tried to pass this law, with similar bills failing in 2019 and 2020. Low authored the bill this year. He said he was inspired by the 10-year-old girl daughter of one of his staffers, who asked her mom why certain items in the store were "off limits" to her because she was a girl. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Evan Low
Posted at 8:13 PM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 23:13:20-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is the first state to require large department stores to display products like toys and toothbrushes in gender-neutral ways.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law Saturday. It does not outlaw traditional boys and girls sections at department stores. Instead, it says large stores must also have a gender-neutral section.

The section must display toys and childcare items, which include hygiene and teething products. It does not apply to clothes.

The law only applies to retailers with more than 500 employees. This is the third time Democrats in the state Legislature have tried to pass this law.

