California lawmakers relocate to make way for new building

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Dan Savage, chief of staff for Assemblyman Adrin Nazarian, D-Sherman Oaks, packs a box to be moved from his boss' Capitol Annex office in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Built in 1952, the Annex was added to the east side of the Capitol to house lawmakers' offices, including the governor. That ends this year as the Annex will be demolished and replaced with a more modern building that complies with modern building codes. For now, lawmakers and staff are clearing out their offices to move to a newly constructed office building two blocks away from the Capitol. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 4:24 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 19:24:33-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers and staff are moving out of their offices in the state Capitol Annex ahead of the building's demolition.

While the Capitol was completed in 1874, the Annex wasn't added until 1952.

It has housed lawmakers' offices, including the governor.

The building will soon be torn down and replaced with a more modern structure.

Lawmakers are moving to a temporary space in the meantime until the new building is ready.

It will be a few years before that happens.

Some environmental groups have sued to block the project because they are worried about how it will impact some trees in the park.

