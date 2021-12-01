California lawmakers relocate to make way for new building

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers and staff are moving out of their offices in the state Capitol Annex ahead of the building's demolition.

While the Capitol was completed in 1874, the Annex wasn't added until 1952.

It has housed lawmakers' offices, including the governor.

The building will soon be torn down and replaced with a more modern structure.

Lawmakers are moving to a temporary space in the meantime until the new building is ready.

It will be a few years before that happens.

Some environmental groups have sued to block the project because they are worried about how it will impact some trees in the park.