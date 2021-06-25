Watch
California lawmakers seek to remove 'he' from state laws

SACRAMENTO, CA - JULY 4: The California state capitol is shown July 4, 2003 in Sacramento, California. According to a Los Angeles Times poll published today, a majority of California voters believe Gov. Gray Davis should be recalled in a special election. Hours earlier, recall organizers declared they had enough support to put the question on the ballot. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature has passed a bill to make sure state laws don't refer to elected public officials as men.

Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan's bill specifically updates laws governing California's statewide elected officials. Bauer-Kahan says she authored the bill after discovering state law often assumes elected officials are men.

Lawmakers also passed a bill on Thursday that allows for people to be listed as nonbinary on death certificates.

California has been steadily updating its laws in recent years to include gender-neutral language. A bill by Sen. John Laird would do the same for certain state agencies, including the California Highway Patrol.

