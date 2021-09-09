Watch
California lawmakers shelve vaccine bills -- for now

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, of Lakewood, center, and Assemblyman Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, right, watch from the balcony outside the Assembly Chambers as protesters opposing vaccine mandates gather at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021. Two vaccine-related bills failed to advance in the final week of the state legislative session. But the rally's organizers said they wanted to let lawmakers know many people opposed those bills in case they tried to bring them back next year. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have shelved bills aimed at requiring workers to either be vaccinated or get weekly coronavirus testing to keep their jobs.

One bill by Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks would have required all workers to either receive the coronavirus vaccine or submit to weekly testing.

Another bill by Assemblyman Evan Low sought to make sure state law protected businesses that chose to require their workers to be vaccinated.

Neither bill will advance this year.

On Wednesday, more than a thousand people gathered at the Capitol to protest vaccine mandates.

Organizers said they wanted to let lawmakers know they oppose the bills, which could return next year.

