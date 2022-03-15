Watch
California lawmakers vote to increase UC Berkeley enrollment

UC Berkeley campus
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
BERKELEY, CA - MAY 22: Pedestrians walk by an entrance to the UC Berkeley campus on May 22, 2014 in Berkeley, California. According to the Academic Ranking of World Universities by China's Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Stanford University ranked second behind Harvard University as the top universities in the world. UC Berkeley ranked third. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Posted at 8:33 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 23:33:51-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have voted to overturn a recent court ruling that would have reduced enrollment at the University of California, Berkeley.

The bill that lawmakers unanimously approved Monday will ensure that about 2,600 more students get to attend the school this fall.

Earlier this month, the state Supreme Court let stand a lower court ruling that ordered the school to cap its enrollment.

The court said the school had failed to comply with a state law requiring them to consider how adding more students would impact the environment.

Lawmakers voted to change the law to give universities more time to comply with the law.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
