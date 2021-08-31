Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California lawmakers vote to limit secret settlements

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE — IN this July 2, 2020, file photo, state Sen. Connie Leyva, D-Chino, speaks on a bill before lawmakers at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. On Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, the California Legislature passed Leyva's bill SB331 that would prohibit secret agreements to settle harassment and discrimination cases in the workplace. California already bans secret agreements in cases involving sexual harassment and sex discrimination. This bill would extend the law to include other forms of harassment and discrimination, including race, religion and gender identity. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Connie Leyva
Posted at 10:03 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 01:03:55-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature has voted to guarantee people can call out their bosses publicly in most harassment and discrimination cases.

California law already bans nondisclosure agreements in cases of sexual harassment, discrimination and assault.

The bill lawmakers approved Monday would extend that law to include other things like discrimination based on race, gender identity or sexual orientation.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom now must decide whether to sign the bill into law.

The measure would still allow nondisclosure agreements if the employee wants one to protect their identity. But it would not let the company require such an agreement.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
KSBY_BookCampaign_21_480x360.png

"If You Give a Child a Book..."