California leaders vow to protect abortion in constitution

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's governor and top legislative leaders want to add abortion protections to the state's constitution.

Their comments came just hours after Politico published a draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court. The opinion indicated a majority of justices support overturning the decision that stops states from banning abortions.

If that happens, abortion rights groups say at least 26 states are likely to restrict or ban the procedure.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has pledged to make California a sanctuary for people from other states seeking abortions.

Adding abortion protections to the state's constitution would make it much harder for future lawmakers to repeal them.