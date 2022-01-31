California moves to dismantle nation's largest death row

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is moving to dismantle the nation’s largest death row by moving all condemned inmates to other prisons.

They intend to turn what is now death row into a "positive, healing environment.”

The plan comes nearly three years after Newsom, a Democrat, imposed a moratorium on executions so long as he is governor.

Corrections officials began a voluntary two-year pilot program in January 2020 to move condemned inmates to one of seven prisons.

They tell The Associated Press that they intend to submit permanent proposed regulations within weeks that would make the transfers mandatory.