California museums receive $19.7M state grants

The California Natural Resources Agency announced Thursday more than $19.7 million in funds to support 63 museum projects from San Diego to Shasta counties awarded by the California Cultural and Historical Endowment.

This includes Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties. The Lompoc Unified School District will receive $425,000 to support the Cabrillo High School Aquarium.

Grant funding will allow the student-run museum to install an interactive exhibit about California’s rapidly disappearing ecosystem and the need to protect endangered habitat. The exhibit will also include bilingual interpretive signage.

In San Luis Obispo County, the Central Coast State Parks Association will receive $335,800.

The $19.7 million in funding will support small capital projects and programs in museums that have been severely affected by COVID-19 and that serve historically underserved communities or students subject to Title 1.

Projects are for more than 25 counties and vary in scope.