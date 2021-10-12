Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California oil spill legal fight likely to last years

items.[0].image.alt
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
An aerial photo shows the closed beach after oil washed up on Huntington Beach, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. A major oil spill off the coast of Southern California fouled popular beaches and killed wildlife while crews scrambled Sunday, to contain the crude before it spread further into protected wetlands.
California Oil Spill
Posted at 7:33 AM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 10:33:54-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Finding the cause of a major oil spill off Southern California, who is to blame and if they will be held accountable could take a long time.

The Coast Guard said Friday that investigators are trying to find a boat that is believed to have snagged the pipeline with its anchor in the past year.

The search for that vessel is among many avenues investigators are following from several federal and state agencies as they seek the source of the pipe rupture, how pipeline operators reacted to it, and look into whether criminal charges are warranted.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hispanic Heritage Month promo 2

Hispanic Heritage Month