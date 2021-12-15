Watch
California police hold Tesla worker in slaying of co-worker

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - The Tesla company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo., on Feb. 2, 2020. Tesla has issued a recall that will automatically send a software update fixing a safety problem in its electric vehicles. The recall on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, apparently heads off a looming confrontation with U.S. safety regulators. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 3:19 PM, Dec 15, 2021
FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Police say a worker at a Tesla factory in California has been arrested on a homicide warrant after a co-worker was fatally shot after a shift.

The male victim was pronounced dead Monday in a parking lot at Tesla’s facility in Fremont.

Police say expended rifle casings were found nearby. Detectives learned that earlier in the day the victim had been in an argument with a potential suspect.

Detectives later arrested 29-year-old Anthony Solima of Milpitas and seized a rifle.

It's not immediately known if Solima has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

Online Alameda County records show that Solima is being held without bail and is scheduled for arraignment Thursday.

