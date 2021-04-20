California power regulators cast doubt on utility's plans

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — California power regulators are poised to reprimand Pacific Gas & Electric for continuing to neglect its electrical grid that has ignited a series of deadly wildfires in Northern California.

At a meeting Thursday, the Public Utilities Commission could order the utility to be more vigilant in the upcoming months of hot, windy weather. It would serve as official notice to PG&E that it hasn’t been doing enough to reduce the risks posed by its crumbling equipment and overgrown trees.

A watchdog agency is recommending that regulators reject PG&E’s plan to prevent wildfires this year.

PG&E calls the critique a narrowly focused analysis that ignores its substantial progress.