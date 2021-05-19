Watch
California readies to prevent blackouts, but threats remain

Richard Vogel/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2020, file photo, high voltage signs are posted on the Department of Water and Power Sub Station E in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles. Last summer, an extreme heat wave across the United States increased demand for electricity so much that state officials had to briefly turn off the power for hundreds of thousands of people. On Tuesday, May 18, 2021, the state's top energy regulators told state lawmakers they are better prepared for a similar scenario this year. But they said they could not guarantee rolling blackouts would not happen again. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Posted at 10:47 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 13:47:37-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's top energy regulators say the state is better prepared to avoid last summer's rotating blackouts. But they cautioned the power grid of the nation's most populous state is still vulnerable to extreme heat waves that could force more outages later this year.

State officials say they have acquired an additional 3,500 megawatts of capacity this year.

One megawatt is enough to power hundreds of homes.

California Independent Systems Operator President Elliot Mainzer says that does not guarantee California will avoid blackouts this summer.

He says the most significant risk remains extreme heat waves that increase demand for more power.

