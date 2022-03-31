Watch
California reparations plan advances movement, advocates say

Shafkat Anowar/AP
FILE - Robin Rue Simmons, alderwoman of Evanston's 5th Ward and a fourth generation Black resident poses for a portrait in her home in Evanston, Ill., Friday, April 9, 2021. A longtime reparations advocate, Simmons said reaching consensus on eligibility can be tough because policymakers should be as expansive and inclusive as possible, while also identifying specific harms that they’re seeking to address. (AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar, File)
Posted at 3:08 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 18:08:11-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California took a big step this week toward becoming the first U.S. state to make some form of restitution a reality by tackling the divisive issue of which Black residents should be eligible to receive reparations for the atrocity and injustices of slavery and racism.

A state task force narrowly decided in favor of limiting compensation to the descendants of free and enslaved Black people who were in the U.S. in the 19th century.

But whether the Tuesday vote spurs other states and cities to advance their own proposals, and whether they adopt California’s controversial standard for who would benefit, remains to be seen.

