California Restaurant Foundation giving out $5K grants to California restaurants

The California Restaurant Foundation (CRF), a nonprofit organization that aims to invest in and empower California’s restaurant workforce, will be distributing $5,000 in grants to Central and Southern California restaurant owners.

California restaurant owners can apply for the Restaurant Care Resilience Fund, which is a $2.1 million fund created by the CRF and funded by donations from California’s energy companies.

These grants can be used to invest in newer technology, equipment upgrades, and employee onboarding, retention or unforeseen hardships.

Applications open on April 15 and close on May 7, and can be found at www.restaurantscare.org/resilience.

Those eligible for the grants are California-based restaurant owners located in the gas companies' service areas that have less than five units and make less than $3 million in revenue.

The Resilience Fund was founded in 2021 in response to hardships restaurant owners were facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding has increased due to donations and ongoing support from SoCalGas, PG&E Foundation and SDG&E.

For more information about the California Restaurant Foundation, Restaurants Care, or Resilience Fund, visit www.restaurantscare.org.