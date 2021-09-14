Watch
California ski resort changes name to remove offensive word

Haven Daley/AP
FILE - In this July 9, 2020, file photo, a sign marking the 1960 Winter Olympics is seen by a chairlift at Squaw Valley Ski Resort in Olympic Valley, Calif. A popular California ski resort whose name included a derogatory term for Native American women will be called Palisades Tahoe, resort officials announced Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, completing a new name search that began last year amid a reckoning over racial injustice. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
Posted at 5:23 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 20:23:27-04

A popular California ski resort whose name included a derogatory term for Native American women has changed its name to Palisades Tahoe.

Resort officials announced the change Monday, completing a new name search that began last year amid a reckoning over racial injustice.

The renaming of Squaw Valley Ski Resort is one of many efforts to address a history of colonialism and oppression against Indigenous people.

Regional California tribes had been asking for a name change for decades.

The Washoe tribe will continue to work with the resort and local officials to remove the derogatory word from other places.

