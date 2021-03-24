California State Water Project initial allocations lowered

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Department of Water Resources has lowered initial allocations from the State Water Project for the 2021 water year following a second consecutive dry winter.

The department says it expects to deliver 5% of requested supplies instead of the initial allocation of 10% announced in December.

Initial allocations are based on assumptions regarding hydrology and factors such as reservoir storage.

Allocations are reviewed monthly and may change based on snowpack and runoff information.

The department says allocations are typically finalized by May.

The 5% allocation amounts to 210,266 acre-feet of water, distributed among the 29 long-term State Water Project contractors who serve more than 27 million people and 750,000 acres of farmland.