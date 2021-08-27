Watch
California Supreme Court upholds death penalty rules

Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - This Sept. 21, 2010 file photo shows the death chamber of the new lethal injection facility at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. California’s top court has rejected an attempt to make it harder to impose the death penalty. The Supreme Court ruled Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 in favor of the current system where jurors need not unanimously agree on aggravating factors used to justify the punishment. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Posted at 7:45 PM, Aug 26, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s top court has rejected an attempt to make it harder to impose the death penalty.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday in favor of the current system where jurors need not unanimously agree on aggravating factors used to justify the punishment.

Jurors already must unanimously agree to impose a death sentence, and to do so must decide that aggravating factors outweigh mitigating circumstances. But the justices ruled in a 7-0 decision that they don't have to unanimously agree on each aggravating factor.

They also rejected requiring that both the death sentence and the specific aggravating circumstances be justified beyond a reasonable doubt.

