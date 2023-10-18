California tax deadline extended again. What you need to know before filing

If you still haven’t gotten around to filing your taxes this year, you will now have another month to do so.

On Monday, the IRS and Franchise Tax Board announced that California taxpayers now have until November 16 to get their taxes in.

Just two weeks prior to the previously extended deadline of October 16, accountants at A+ Tax Preps told KSBY they would be open late to help their clients file.

“We will be open until midnight on October 16th,” enrolled agent Samantha Bork said during an interview on October 3.

Despite Monday’s extension, Nelsy Bork, the owner of A+ Tax Preps, says more than 50 people showed up at their office that evening, seeking help with their taxes.

“Everybody didn’t know the news, but they piled up in my office, and we had to stay open until 8 o’clock,” Bork said.

While the IRS did not give a reason for the latest tax extension, community members we spoke to say many of their neighbors needed the extra time.

“We do know someone whose home was flooded and they were just able to move back into it,” said Orcutt resident Julie Heavener.

“A couple of our neighbors live right next to Mud Lake. Mud Lake actually overfilled and went up into their houses and they had a bunch of water damage in there,” added Chris Dickson, who also lives in Orcutt. “So I am sure if they had a filing cabinet next to the front of their house, that got flooded. I would have wanted an extension if it were me.”

Bork says her team has already helped many clients who were in those situations.

She says the new deadline was likely put in place as a result of low statewide filing numbers. Come November 16, she says her tax office will be open late again.

“Believe me, we were open until 8 p.m. on October 16th, so we will be open as long as it takes to serve our clients,” Bork added.

Both statewide and federal tax returns will be due on November 16 for California taxpayers in all but Lassen, Modoc and Shasta counties.

The new deadline also applies to 2022 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts that would have normally been due in April.