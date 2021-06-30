Watch
California tests off-the-grid solutions to power outages

AP
This aerial photo provided by the Blue Lake Rancheria shows a solar array that is paired with a microgrid in Blue Lake, Calif., in 2017. A Native American reservation on California's far northern coast kept the electricity flowing with the help of two microgrids that can disconnect from the larger electrical grid and switch to using solar energy generated and stored in battery banks near its hotel-casino. As most of rural Humboldt County sat in the dark during a planned shutoff in October 2019, the Blue Lake Rancheria became a lifeline for thousands of its neighbors. (Blue Lake Rancheria via AP)
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jun 30, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A cycle of extreme heat, drought and wildfires is threatening California's power supply.

In the past two years, windstorms led utilities to deliberately shut off power to wide swaths of the state to lower the risk of power lines igniting wildfires. The state last summer ran out of energy when an oppressive heat wave triggered the first rolling blackout in 20 years.

To improve energy resilience, utilities and small communities are installing microgrids that can disconnect from the larger electrical grid and switch to using solar energy generated and stored locally.

Other tactics include increased electricity costs during high-demand hours and energy conservation incentives when the grid is strained.

