California to add financial literacy as a high school graduation requirement

In partnership with Next Gen Personal Finance, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new course requirement starting with the 2031 graduating class.

Beginning in 2027, California is requiring all high schools to offer a one-semester-long financial literacy course as an elective. This makes California the 26th state in the country to add financial literacy as a graduation requirement.

“Financial literacy is huge and could definitely benefit the youth of today," said Templeton Community Services District Recreation Coordinator John Doss.

Doss says he took a small business ownership class when he attended Atascadero High School back in the 1995-96 school year. He says learning about finances has helped him as an adult today.

“It actually got me to take a banking class Atascadero High School offered," Doss said. "And in turn got me an internship to work for Bank of America while I was still in high school as a junior.”

Doss employs local high school students as referees and sees the need for the financial literacy requirement.

“They get paid in check form," the former Greyhound said. "So they have to learn to come pick up their check, sign for their check, and then inevitably the first few will turn to me and say, okay, how do I make this money?”

Local school districts have four years to add the new course.

New Templeton Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Edd Bond and Paso Robles Joint Unified Assistant Superintendent Erin Haley say it will be a challenge adding a semester-long course into the schedule but they're working with staff to come up with a solution by 2027.

Local community members support the new addition to the classroom.

“I'm very passionate about that because I had to learn the hard way and if kids nowadays can get a jump start on that and stay out of debt and just save their money, they'll be way ahead," Paso Robles resident Chris Dieterich said.