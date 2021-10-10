Watch
California to allow more canine blood banks, walk-in donors

Amy Taxin/AP
FILE - This Oct. 10, 2018, file photo shows a greyhound in a crate at Hemopet in Garden Grove, Calif. A new law in California will phase out one of the nation's largest canine blood banks. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, to let veterinarians run community blood banks where residents can take their pets to donate blood. The law creates a plan to phase out closed colony banks where dogs are kept in facilities while their blood is repeatedly drawn. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin, File)
Karen Stalk
Posted at 7:23 PM, Oct 09, 2021
A new law in California will phase out one of the nation's largest canine blood banks. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law on Saturday to let veterinarians run community blood banks where residents can take their pets to donate blood.

The law creates a plan to phase out closed colony banks where dogs are kept in facilities while their blood is repeatedly drawn.

The shift comes as canine blood supplies are in demand in California for dogs that fall ill or need emergency surgeries. While community banks are common in other states, until now they were not allowed in California.

