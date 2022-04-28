Watch
California to increase awards in medical malpractice cases

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A sign directing where patients can park is displayed outside a medical facility in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. People who get hurt because of a doctor's negligence in California could soon get a lot more money in malpractice lawsuits under an agreement reached Wednesday that — if approved by the state Legislature — would avoid a costly fight at the ballot box this November while resolving one of the state's longest-running political battles. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 5:21 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 20:21:06-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California doctors and trial attorneys have agreed to increase the amount of money people can win in medical malpractice lawsuits.

The agreement announced Wednesday must be approved by the state Legislature, but legislative leaders and Gov. Gavin Newsom say they support it.

California limits damages for pain and suffering to $250,000. The proposal would increase that to $350,000 for injured patients and $500,000 for the families of patients who die.

That would gradually increase until 2033 when the limits reach $750,000 for injured patients and $1 million for families of patients who die. After that, the limits would increase 2% each year for inflation.

