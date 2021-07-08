Watch
California to pay victims of forced, coerced sterilizations

Jae C. Hong/AP
Stacy Cordova, whose aunt was a victim of California's forced sterilization program that began in 1909, holds a framed photo of her aunt Mary Franco, Monday, July 5, 2021, in Azusa, Calif. Franco was sterilized when she was 13 in 1934. Franco has since died, but Cordova has been advocating for reparations on her behalf. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have approved reparations for people who were either forcibly or coercively sterilized by the state. A new budget that's awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature includes $7.5 million for the program.

Lawmakers who support the payments said the goal is to pay victims $25,000 each. North Carolina and Virginia also have approved reparations for forced sterilization victims in recent years.

California's program began in 1909 and lasted until 1979. It forcibly sterilized 20,000 people with mental illnesses, physical disabilities and other traits deemed undesirable.

A state audit in 2014 also found 144 women were sterilized in prison between 2005 and 2013.

Auditors found California didn't obtain proper consent in 39 cases.

