California weighs extending eviction protections past June

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, a For Rent sign is posted in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislative leaders are negotiating about whether to extend the state's ban on evictions for unpaid rent. California's eviction protections will expire on June 30. Newsom has proposed using federal coronavirus aid money to pay off 100% of the rent people owe. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jun 21, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom and lawmakers are negotiating whether to extend the state's ban on evictions for unpaid rent.

Federal and California eviction protections expire on June 30.

Newsom has proposed using federal coronavirus aid to pay off all of the unpaid rent that people owe, but it will take time to distribute that money.

Some tenant advocacy groups want the nation's most populated state to extend eviction protections until the unemployment rate for low-wage workers reaches pre-pandemic levels.

However, the California Apartment Association says landlords can't afford to wait much longer because many have gone without rent checks for more than a year.

