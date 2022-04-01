California won't require parents with guns to tell schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Even in California, home to some of the nation’s strictest firearms laws, a bill requiring parents to tell school officials if they keep guns in the house went too far to move ahead in the Legislature.

It failed Wednesday in its first committee vote after facing opposition from the American Civil Liberties Union and National Rifle Association, two groups rarely on the same page.

It died even after Democratic Sen. Anthony Portantino promised to make major revisions if it survived.

He said it could help prevent mass shootings.

As written, it would have required parents or guardians with a student in a public or charter school to annually disclose if they have any firearms at home.