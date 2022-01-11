California's Newsom wants health coverage for all immigrants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to make California the first state to cover all low-income state residents under its Medicaid plan regardless of their immigration status.

He's also attempting to aid consumers and businesses hard-hit by the pandemic and rising costs.

The proposals Monday address what Newsom termed five of the most populous state’s biggest challenges in a $286 billion budget.

They include the surging coronavirus pandemic; wildfires and drought worsened by global warming; homelessness; income inequality; and public safety, including combatting a recent flurry of coordinated smash-and-grab robberies.

The state already covers younger and older low-income residents who are in the country illegally. Now Newsom wants state lawmakers to cover the remainder.