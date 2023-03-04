California's snowpack showing huge gains from recent storms

California's Department of Water Resources conducted its third Phillips Station snow survey on Friday.

State officials say California's snowpack is showing huge gains from recent storms, the survey shows California at 190% of the average for March 3.

After some of the driest years in state history, this will help replenish water supplies but there is still a lot to make up for.

State officials say the snow survey is critical to helping forecast the amount of water that will melt and run off to state reservoirs.

The results show how the remaining month of California's traditional snow season will impact the state's water supply following a winter of extreme weather events.

Mountains in the Sierra have received almost twice the normal amount of snow this year.

The statewide snowpack is currently just behind the record snow year of 1982-83.

"Recent storms combined with the Jan. atmospheric rivers have contributed to an above-average snowpack. But the benefits vary by region, and... it will also take more than one good year to begin recovery of the state’s groundwater basins,” said California's Department of Water Resources director Karla Nemeth.

