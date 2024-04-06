Caltrans resumes convoys through Big Sur at Rocky Creek slipout

Convoys through a closed section of Highway 1 in Big Sur resumed Saturday morning for residents and essential employees.

Over Easter weekend, a section of the southbound lane near Rocky Creek Bridge, about 17 miles south of Monterey, collapsed into the ocean below the highway.

Caltrans says engineers and maintenance crews are continuing to monitor the site for any significant changes. Meanwhile, crews have added gravel to the drainage ditch along the shoulder of the northbound lane and pavement was added to part of the northbound shoulder to provide extra room in the travel lane.

This weekend, Caltrans also plans to install a barrier to protect highway workers.