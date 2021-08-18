Candidates in California gubernatorial recall election to face off in debate

KSBY News will broadcast a live debate with some of the candidates in the California gubernatorial recall election.

The debate is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The debate is being hosted by Sacramento NBC-affiliate KCRA 3 and The San Francisco Chronicle.

Four candidates are scheduled to participate - Republicans John Cox, Kevin Faulconer and Kevin Kiley, and Democrat Kevin Paffrath.

Other leading candidates were invited to participate but declined. Governor Gavin Newsom's campaign said the governor will not participate in any debates. Caitlyn Jenner's campaign said she will only debate Newsom. And Larry Elder's campaign was unwilling to commit to a debate.

Do you have questions for the candidates? Click here to submit a question and it may be asked during the debate.