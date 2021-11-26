Watch
Cash coming to Tahoe animal center where burned cub escaped

AP
FILE - This July 31, 2021, file photo provided by Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care shows a bear cub that was taken in for treatment after it suffered burns in a California wildfire, to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. (Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care via AP, File)
Posted at 1:53 PM, Nov 26, 2021
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A new pledge to match half the contributions for a $1 million expansion at a wildlife rescue center at Lake Tahoe is a welcome relief for staff and volunteers who've been on an emotional rollercoaster since a bear cub burned in a summer wildfire escaped.

The Lake Tahoe Wildlife Center has been making repairs directed by California regulators since the cub dubbed “Tamarack” tunneled under an electric fence in August.

Two days later, volunteers photographed a cub clinging to a tree in a nearby forest.

Officials became convinced it was him and he could fend for himself.

A center spokesman says the new pledge means the expansion should begin next year.

