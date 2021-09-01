CDFW closes Carrizo Plains Ecological Reserve, over 30 other lands due to extreme fire danger

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has announced the closure of 33 lands across the state through Sept. 17.

The closures include ecological reserves and wildlife areas that stretch from Siskiyou County to San Diego County.

CDFW says the closures apply to lands that lie within or immediately adjacent to currently closed national forests in the state.

Carrizo Plains Ecological Reserve, in San Luis Obispo County, is included in the closure. So is Ventura County's Coldwater Canyon Ecological Reserve, which is in Los Padres National Forest.

CDFW says the areas will be closed to the public while national forests in California remain closed, through Friday, Sept. 17.

CDFW officials acknowledge that the closures will impact hunting opportunities. They say they are working with the Fish and Game Commission to consider adjusting regulations.