Central Coast gas price averages rise above $6 once again

Gas prices across California significantly jumped overnight, with the average returning to more than six dollars across the state.

According to AAA, the average price for a regular gallon of gas on Wednesday was $6.03. That is a 15-cent increase in just one day, and a 54-cent increase compared to one month ago.

This average is fast approaching the record gas price broken in mid-July at a $6.43 average across the state.

In San Luis Obispo County the average price for a regular gallon of gas on Wednesday was $6.21. That is a 16-cent increase in one day, and a 57-cent increase compared to one month ago. Santa Barbara County's average is at $6.05, a 14-cent increase in one day, and a 63-cent increase compared to last month.

San Luis Obispo County's gas price record was set this year on July 14, at $6.63. Santa Barbara County's record was set on July 15, at $6.36.

Energy experts told NBC Bay Area the reason behind the spike is a number of refineries are currently offline – down for maintenance and other issues. Severin Borenstein, director of UC Berkeley's Energy Institute, said they expect we could see another 60 cents or a dollar more increase over the next few weeks.

Experts have been saying that Hurricane Ian in Florida should not impact the price of gas. In a speech on Wednesday, President Biden had a warning for oil and gas companies, saying, "Do not – let me repeat – do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people."

