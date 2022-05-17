Central Coast gas prices beat March records by nearly 10 cents

Just as national average gas prices begin to inch closer to average California gas prices, prices in California start going up and breaking more records.

According to AAA, the national average for a regular gallon of gas is $4.48. The average price in California is $1.50 more, breaking its March record Monday at $5.98.

This trend continues on the Central Coast, with the average price for a regular gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County at $6.17. That breaks the March record by eight cents.

Santa Barbara County is four cents away from breaking its March record of $5.99, sitting at $5.95 Monday.

As of Monday, the area in California that is seeing the highest average for regular gas is San Rafael, at $6.23. According to AAA, the location with the lowest average is Hanford-Corcoran at $5.71.

AAA predicts prices will likely continue to go up as we approach Memorial Weekend.