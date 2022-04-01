Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Cherished falcon at University of California, Berkeley dies

Peregrine Falcon (FILE)
23ABC News
File image of a peregrine falcon.
Peregrine Falcon (FILE)
Posted at 11:34 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 14:34:35-04

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Grinnell, one of a beloved pair of peregrine falcons who made their longtime home atop the bell tower at the University of California, Berkeley, has died.

The group Cal Falcons says Grinnell was found dead Thursday afternoon and may have been struck by a car.

He and Annie had nested atop the university’s Campanile since late 2016 and produced 13 chicks.

Falcons tend to mate for life.

Given the timing of Grinnell's death in the breeding season, Cal Falcons says it's doubtful that the UC Berkeley nest will survive with Annie alone.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (6).png